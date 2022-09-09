Wrapped Centrifuge Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $659,198.00 (WCFG)

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Wrapped Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $37.44 million and approximately $659,198.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Centrifuge Coin Profile

Wrapped Centrifuge (CRYPTO:WCFG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2021. Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 coins. The official website for Wrapped Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CFG token lives natively on Centrifuge Chain but can be bridged to Ethereum and used as an ERC20 token. The ERC20 Token is called wCFG on Ethereum and has the address 0xc221b7E65FfC80DE234bbB6667aBDd46593D34F0 on Ethereum mainnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

