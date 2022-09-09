Wrapped NXM Price Hits $16.85 on Major Exchanges (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $16.85 or 0.00080077 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $28.26 million and $7.31 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.49 or 0.99972395 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00037895 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

