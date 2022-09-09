X-CASH (XCASH) Price Down 18.8% This Week

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $3,639.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,263.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.67 or 0.08082759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00183077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00286232 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.40 or 0.00740241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.58 or 0.00618819 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000960 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology.”

According to CryptoCompare, "X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology."

