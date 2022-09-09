X World Games Price Hits $0.0055 on Exchanges (XWG)

X World Games (XWG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One X World Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. X World Games has a market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, X World Games has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get X World Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,899.80 or 0.99601269 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037909 BTC.

X World Games Coin Profile

XWG is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,459,870,498 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games. X World Games’ official website is xwg.games/#.

Buying and Selling X World Games

According to CryptoCompare, “X World Games is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual dream cards, collect and create items and meet new friends.$XWG token is the native token of the X World Games, built based on Binance Smart Chain's BEP-20 standard, with a fixed total supply of 10 billion. $XWG is the essential fuel to boost the growth of the X World Games ecosystem. $XWG holders will be able to claim rewards through participating in the play-to-earn mechanism, DeFi operation and DAO voting process. $XWG will also be accepted as the payment currency in X World Games Marketplace, where players can buy and sell their in-game NFT assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X World Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X World Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X World Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X World Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X World Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.