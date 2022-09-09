X World Games Price Hits $0.0055 on Exchanges (XWG)

X World Games (XWG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One X World Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. X World Games has a market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, X World Games has traded up 8% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00037339 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004245 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,899.80 or 0.99601269 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037909 BTC.
X World Games Coin Profile
XWG is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,459,870,498 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games. X World Games’ official website is xwg.games/#.
