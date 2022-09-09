xFund (XFUND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $366,054.00

xFund (XFUND) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One xFund coin can now be purchased for $1,966.73 or 0.09237534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, xFund has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. xFund has a total market cap of $17.46 million and approximately $366,054.00 worth of xFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

xFund Coin Profile

xFund is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. xFund’s official Twitter account is @UnificationUND. xFund’s official website is unification.com/xfund.

Buying and Selling xFund

According to CryptoCompare, “xFUND is the on-chain governance and access token for the Unification Oracle of Oracles and other DeFi products. Please note this is a separate token from FUND which is on a separate mainnet.xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem. xFUND may be acquired on the open market or captured as emissions by staking Mainnet FUND.”

