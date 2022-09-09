Xion Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $588.00 (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $76,331.17 and approximately $588.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,148.32 or 0.99640732 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036728 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance (CRYPTO:XGT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global. Xion Finance’s official website is xion.finance.

Xion Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

