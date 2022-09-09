XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.70 on Top Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. XSGD has a total market cap of $57.10 million and approximately $980,215.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00003553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

XSGD Profile

XSGD (XSGD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 92,717,320 coins and its circulating supply is 81,769,134 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers. The official website for XSGD is xfers.com/sg/stablecoin.

XSGD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

