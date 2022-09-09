xWIN Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $451,657.00 (XWIN)

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. xWIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $451,657.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xWIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, xWIN Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About xWIN Finance

xWIN Finance (XWIN) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2021. xWIN Finance’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,372 coins. xWIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xWIN Finance is xwin.finance/#.

Buying and Selling xWIN Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xWIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xWIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xWIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

