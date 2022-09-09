YAM V1 (YAM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.27 Million

YAM V1 (YAM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. YAM V1 has a market cap of $4.27 million and $15,562.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YAM V1 has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One YAM V1 coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YAM V1 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,324.28 or 1.00098418 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036265 BTC.

YAM V1 Profile

YAM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 13th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 32,575,725 coins and its circulating supply is 28,619,370 coins. The official website for YAM V1 is yam.finance. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YAM V1

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v1 and serves as historical data. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV2.Discord | Github | Forum”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.