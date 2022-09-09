YAM V3 Price Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $120,462.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,024.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00063552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00070328 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005625 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00078994 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,292 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,783 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

