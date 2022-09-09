yearn.finance (YFI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $120.80 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One yearn.finance coin can currently be bought for about $11,074.36 or 0.52697377 BTC on exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $405.74 million and $120.80 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037218 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004219 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,037.33 or 1.00106182 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002434 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00037780 BTC.
yearn.finance Coin Profile
YFI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,638 coins. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.
yearn.finance Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
