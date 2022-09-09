Yearn Secure Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (YSEC)

Yearn Secure (YSEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Yearn Secure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular exchanges. Yearn Secure has a total market capitalization of $140,461.15 and approximately $50.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yearn Secure has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,899.80 or 0.99601269 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037909 BTC.

Yearn Secure Coin Profile

Yearn Secure (CRYPTO:YSEC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,682 coins. The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Yearn Secure

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale.”

