YEE Market Capitalization Reaches $178,173.87 (YEE)

YEE (YEE) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, YEE has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. YEE has a market capitalization of $178,173.87 and $26,197.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YEE Coin Profile

YEE (YEE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

