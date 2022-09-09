Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Up 6.7% This Week

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $41,458.14 and approximately $1,885.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.91 or 0.01088327 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.77 or 0.00853558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017048 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00021676 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920.

Yellow Road Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

