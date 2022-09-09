YetiSwap Price Reaches $0.0010 (YTS)

YetiSwap (YTS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, YetiSwap has traded up 0% against the dollar. One YetiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YetiSwap has a total market capitalization of $92,565.96 and $43,722.00 worth of YetiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00351843 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00786817 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015066 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020096 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000296 BTC.
YetiSwap Profile
YetiSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
YetiSwap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for YetiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YetiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.