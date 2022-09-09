YF Link (YFL) Market Cap Hits $439,888.56

YF Link (YFL) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, YF Link has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for $8.07 or 0.00038442 BTC on major exchanges. YF Link has a market capitalization of $439,888.56 and approximately $3.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,899.80 or 0.99601269 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037909 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,532 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io/#. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink.

YF Link Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YF Link is a community DeFi project built around the decentralized exchange Linkswap as a hub and bridge for community DeFi projects.YFL is the governance token for the YF Link Decentalized Autonomous Organization (DAO). The token can be used to vote in the DAO and to receive cash flows from the fees generated by the ecosystem. The ecosystem of YF Link comprises multiple DeFi products, each designed to generate revenue for YFL token stakers and to synergize with the rest of the ecosystem. Of all the products, three of the most significant are:• Linkswap – a decentralized exchange. • Linkpad – a community owned VC fund. • Sprout – a presale launchpad for new DeFi projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

