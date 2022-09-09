YIELD App (YLD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $355,712.00

YIELD App (YLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, YIELD App has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $18.71 million and $355,712.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000484 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,266.19 or 1.00006193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036458 BTC.

About YIELD App

YLD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app.

YIELD App Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YIELD App is a licensed FinTech company that enables anyone to invest in decentralized finance (DeFi). Thanks to an intuitive web platform, users around the world can earn among the best APYs in DeFi without having to go through a lengthy, complex, and often costly learning process.YLD is a reward token provided by YIELD App. Holding YLD in a wallet on the YIELD App platform allows users to boost their APY up to 20% on stablecoins and ETH, while earning up to 10% interest on the YLD token itself.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

