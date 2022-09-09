Yield Protocol (YIELD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $63,587.00

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $153,505.79 and approximately $63,587.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00037332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,069.75 or 0.99795482 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00038084 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official website is yieldprotocol.org. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.