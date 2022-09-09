yieldwatch (WATCH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,003.00

yieldwatch (WATCH) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded down 1% against the US dollar. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $737,147.09 and approximately $1,003.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00325735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00789245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020122 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000296 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,875,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch.

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

