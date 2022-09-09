YooShi (YOOSHI) Hits Market Cap of $43.22 Million

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One YooShi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. YooShi has a market cap of $43.22 million and $445,489.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YooShi has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004903 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002108 BTC.
- TBCC (TBCC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Altura (ALU) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000488 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.
- Thetan Arena (THG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000440 BTC.
YooShi Coin Profile
YooShi (CRYPTO:YOOSHI) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 14th, 2021. YooShi’s official website is yooshi.io. YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.
Buying and Selling YooShi
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YooShi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YooShi using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for YooShi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YooShi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.