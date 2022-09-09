YOU COIN (YOU) Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week

YOU COIN (YOU) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $3,846.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

