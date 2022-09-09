Zacks Small Cap Comments on Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Zacks Small Cap analyst A. Heffron now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Down 1.2 %

CPKF stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Financial Shares ( OTCMKTS:CPKF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous dividend of $0.14. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans.

