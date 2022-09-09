Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €28.00 by Barclays

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s previous close.

ZAL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Price Performance

FRA:ZAL opened at €22.27 ($22.72) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.68. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($50.88).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.