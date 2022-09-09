Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given New €28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from €30.00 ($30.61) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZLNDY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zalando from €56.00 ($57.14) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zalando from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zalando from €76.00 ($77.55) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Zalando from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from €87.00 ($88.78) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. Zalando has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $58.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 157.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

