Zano Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,378.00 (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002167 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $56,378.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00140680 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00240669 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00042420 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001583 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Zano’s total supply is 13,362,519 coins and its circulating supply is 11,333,019 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zano’s official website is zano.org. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions.Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

