ZClassic Trading Up 10.6% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $235,088.81 and $12.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00302445 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00121677 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00078541 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

