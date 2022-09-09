Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $824.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.45. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.51% of Zealand Pharma A/S worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

