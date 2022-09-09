Zelwin (ZLW) Achieves Market Cap of $1.75 Million

Zelwin (ZLW) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Zelwin coin can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zelwin has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $122,146.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zelwin has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,148.32 or 0.99640732 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036728 BTC.

Zelwin (CRYPTO:ZLW) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined.For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

