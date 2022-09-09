Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Price Target Cut to $2.90

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.40 to $2.90 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Zenvia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 8th.

ZENV stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zenvia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the fourth quarter worth $686,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Zenvia by 1.6% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zenvia by 35.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

