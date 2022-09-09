Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Price Target Cut to $2.90

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.40 to $2.90 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Zenvia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 8th.
Zenvia Price Performance
ZENV stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $17.50.
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
