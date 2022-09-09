ZeroSwap (ZEE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.83 Million

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $961,616.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZEE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

