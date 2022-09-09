Zigcoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.09 Million (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $409,848.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,216.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00061972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00069231 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005521 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00077636 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

According to CryptoCompare, "Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). "

