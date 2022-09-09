ZIMBOCASH Hits One Day Volume of $4,398.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $23.00 million and approximately $4,398.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00037418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,220.19 or 0.99616187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00038665 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZIMBOCASH is a movement for Sound Money in Zimbabwe. The project aims to present an alternative to the ravaging inflations rates in the country.The total supply of ZIMBOCASH has been fixed and all Zimbabweans who sign up are allocated with ZIMBOCASH.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

