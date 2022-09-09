Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 14,781 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1,704.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $60.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

