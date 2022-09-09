Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,652,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,089 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,535,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,270,000 after purchasing an additional 58,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,195,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,514,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

