Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 17,984 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 250.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,158 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.