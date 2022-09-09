Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,011,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

MDLZ stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

