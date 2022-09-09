Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Novanta by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Novanta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $131.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.36 and a 200-day moving average of $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

