Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4,478.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,347 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

