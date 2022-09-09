Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.62 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $165.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $434.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

