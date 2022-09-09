Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $36,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $167.58 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

