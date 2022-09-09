Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $897,000 Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,738,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,482,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 971,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,464,000 after buying an additional 89,681 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC stock opened at $123.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.57. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.52 and a beta of 0.76.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.67.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.