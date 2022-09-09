Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $928,000 Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,632,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,538,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,938,000 after buying an additional 595,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,677,000 after buying an additional 23,027 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 463.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,144,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,550,000 after buying an additional 941,429 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $107.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.37 and its 200-day moving average is $101.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

