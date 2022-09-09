Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $402.34 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $404.06 and its 200 day moving average is $414.37.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

