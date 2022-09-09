Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 10,365 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,728 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $594,489,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $95,779,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 35.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,302,431 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $224,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 677.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,816,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $64,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,096 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.