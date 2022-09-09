Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 1,752 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,486,000 after buying an additional 51,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $199.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

