Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 536 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.

Insider Activity

Aptiv Price Performance

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $93.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 222.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average of $103.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

