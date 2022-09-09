ZKSpace (ZKS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.29 Million

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One ZKSpace token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSpace has a market cap of $12.29 million and $1.75 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZKSpace Profile

ZKS is a N/A token that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org/en. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

