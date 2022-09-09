Zoo Token Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $249,107.17 (ZOOT)

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Zoo Token has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Zoo Token has a total market cap of $249,107.17 and approximately $41,326.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoo Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zoo Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,273.66 or 0.99694193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036319 BTC.

Zoo Token Profile

Zoo Token (ZOOT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2021. The official website for Zoo Token is zootoken.io. Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio.

Zoo Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZooToken was built as a platform for “Meme tokens” to increase their value as well as create a new ecosystem for users. No longer just a trend, Meme Tokens in the ZooToken ecosystem will quickly hit their top-notch.Zoo Token (ZOOT) is the native token of the Zootoken platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoo Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoo Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoo Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.