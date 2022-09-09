ZooKeeper (ZOO) Achieves Market Cap of $4.15 Million

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $211,253.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.97 or 0.00366533 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00789607 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015430 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020125 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000297 BTC.
ZooKeeper Coin Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 238,283,680 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
Buying and Selling ZooKeeper
