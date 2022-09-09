Zoracles (ZORA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $25,248.00

Zoracles (ZORA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Zoracles has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Zoracles coin can now be bought for $79.37 or 0.00403834 BTC on major exchanges. Zoracles has a total market cap of $433,614.90 and $25,248.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles (ZORA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2020. Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Zoracles

According to CryptoCompare, “Zoracles was designed to provide confidential data to smart contracts. It has developed an oracle solution by randomizing the sources of information and cryptographically constructing proving schemes and verifications for private data delivery.”

